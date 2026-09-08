Nintendo is releasing a 40th anniversary Legend of Zelda Switch 2 on October 29

After a so-so reveal, Nintendo gave Zelda fans a proper look at its The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake this morning, and announced it will release a new Switch 2 colorway in honor of the franchise's 40th anniversary. The console will arrive on October 29, one week before the remake releases on November 5.

Rather than an all-gold design like the one the company went with when it released the Echoes of Wisdom Switch Lite in 2024, Nintendo has gone with a gold and metallic green colorway. Judging from the teaser the company released, the new colorway's Joy-Con 2 controllers will catch and reflect light in a subtle but beautiful way.

They also feature a neat detail. On the front of the left Joy-Con, you can see a sprite of Link, from 1986's The Legend of Zelda, holding the Triforce. On the back of the right Joy-Con, meanwhile, there's a sprite of Zelda. As for the dock, it's black and gold with a large Triforce motif serving as the dock's main point of visual interest. Sadly, the console does not come with a copy of the Ocarina of Time remake. That's a separate purchase, if you want it.

Alongside the new console colorway, Nintendo plans to sell a matching carrying case (with screen protector), Switch 2 Pro controller and stand for the gamepad. Those accessories all also arrive on October 29, and will be available while supplies last. Expect fierce competition if you want to get the console and accessories for yourself.