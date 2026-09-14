Will GTA 6's Ultimate Edition be worth the extra cost? Here's what it'll come with

Nearly everyone pre-ordering GTA 6 so far has decided that it is. Sensor Tower reckons that 88.5 percent of pre-orders on PlayStation and 90 percent on Xbox are for the Ultimate Edition.

That's pretty staggering given that a typical premium edition might manage a more modest 10 to 20 percent, according to Karl Kontus, Sensor Tower's SVP and GM of Video Game Insights. "I have never seen a 90 percent premium share before," he said, adding that he expects the split to land "much closer to 50/50" once more casual buyers turn up closer to the game's November launch. Take-Two hasn't published any figures of its own and CEO Strauss Zelnick declined to give numbers when he spoke to CNBC following the company's August 7 earnings call, but did admit pre-orders are "skewing more to the premium edition."

As for whether the extra $20 is worth it, that comes down to how much value you place on being able to access the additional shops and side missions. If you're not sure, just buy the Standard edition and find out. There's no real benefit in rushing to pre-order the Ultimate Edition given that you can pay the extra $20 to upgrade after release.

That itself is another departure from the norm when, historically, the whole point of a premium edition pre-order has been early access. Starfield's Premium Edition granted players up to five days' early access, and Diablo IV's Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions four days. With GTA 6, though, everyone's presumably getting access at the same time, though Rockstar has yet to release specific timings for the unlock and how different timezones will be factored in.