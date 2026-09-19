How to block and unblock a number on your Android phone

It's not a stretch to say that the modern smartphone is one of humanity's greatest inventions; there's so much packed into that pocket-friendly supercomputer. But even the greatest of inventions has its cons. For smartphones, one of those bitter cons is unwanted calls.

With all the benefits, convenience and interconnectedness smartphones allow you to enjoy, unfortunately, they also allow scammers, spammers and all sorts of annoying people to conveniently connect with you either through texts or, worse, constant calls. Thankfully, you can easily block unwanted callers on your Android phone. Android is a vast ecosystem, so the exact process for blocking numbers may differ based on your Android device. But for the majority of Android phones, the Phone or Contacts app is the first step in blocking those annoying scam texts. And if you ever change your mind about a number you banished to the block list, you can also unblock it right from the Phone or Contacts app.