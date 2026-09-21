What typically uses the most data on a smartphone?

Video streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, among others, consume a significant amount of data, especially if you're watching at the highest resolution. Let's start with the most popular video platform: YouTube. On low resolution (360p), YouTube consumes around 500MB per hour; on 720p, roughly 2GB per hour; on 1080p, it's 3GB per hour; and on 4K UHD, an hour on YouTube can consume over 15GB of data.

Netflix is a bit more considerate with your data. The platform uses 300MB per hour on Low quality settings, 700MB (0.7GB) per hour on Standard definition, around 3GB per hour on HD and up to 7GB of data per hour on Ultra HD (4K). Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, offers three quality options: Good, Better and Best. Good streams at 480p and uses around 0.72GB per hour; Better streams in HD and uses roughly 1.8GB of data per hour; and finally, Best streams at 4K and consumes nearly 6.8GB per hour.

On the other side of the video spectrum are video calls (and conferences). On average, video calls consume around 500MB per hour, though platforms built for group conferencing like Zoom use much more. A one-on-one Zoom call will consume about 540MB per hour at 480p, 1.08GB per hour at 720p and over 1.62GB per hour at 1080p. Group calls use more data: 810MB per hour at 480p, 1.35GB per hour at 720p and 2.48GB per hour at 1080p, since Zoom has to download a separate audio and video stream for every participant.