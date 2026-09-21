How to choose the right USB to USB-C adapter

A USB to USB-C adapter looks simple enough, right? A small plastic connector with a male USB-A plug on one end and a female USB-C port on the other. But not all adapters perform the same way, and picking the wrong one can mean sluggish file transfers, slow charging or, even worse, a damaged port.

These adapters solve a common problem. You've been buying USB-C to USB-C cables in bulk because they're so much faster for charging, but your laptop only has one C-port, which you need to use to actually charge the laptop itself, and you're left scrambling for a USB-A to USB-C cable around the house so you can charge your headphones, for instance. The same goes for older wall chargers or your car that still features USB-A ports.

The catch is that not all USB-A to USB-C adapters are built the same. They're not all following the same standardized protocol. Two adapters can look nearly identical while performing very differently, depending on the USB specification they support, the power they can deliver and the quality of the components inside. Before buying one, it's important to understand what these differences actually mean for your devices and which ones matter for your specific use case.