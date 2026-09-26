How to factory reset your Google Home Mini

Earlier this year, Google introduced a new smart home speaker, which brought to an end both the Nest Home Mini and the Nest Audio. The company confirmed to Engadget that it was no longer going to be making any new units for these models, but it would continue to support them with regular software updates, security patches and customer care.

One thing to know if you need to run a factory reset on one of these devices is that this process cannot be triggered through voice commands or the Google Home app. You'll have to use the physical controls on the speaker.

If you have the Google Home Mini (1st gen), you need to flip the device over and locate the reset button on the bottom. Just below the power cord, there will be a small circle etched into the base. You have to press and hold the button for about five seconds until the reset process begins, then continue holding for another 10 seconds until you hear a confirmation chime.

If you have the Google Nest Mini (2nd gen), which looks pretty much the same as the original, you have to find the microphone on/off switch on the side of the device and turn it off. This will make the LED lights pulse orange. Then, press and hold the center of the device, where the top lights are located, for about five seconds to start the reset. Hold the press for another 10 seconds until a chime confirms the process is complete.

For display models like the Nest Hub, the reset process requires pressing and holding both volume buttons on the back of the device simultaneously for about 10 seconds. The screen will indicate that the reset is running. Give it a few moments to fully restart before attempting any setup.