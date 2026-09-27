Why we won't know how visible the iPhone Duo's crease is for a long time

Historically, foldable phones have had an unpleasant flaw: the crease. And it all comes down to physics. With today's technology, it's nearly impossible to have a flexible display that folds without leaving any crease marks. Companies have gotten much better at this, and the creases have become less noticeable even though they're still there.

Apple took a clever approach to make the crease less visible. The iPhone Duo's screen has a matte coating on top, which significantly reduces light reflection. Some people who have seen the iPhone Duo in person say the crease is barely noticeable. Others say it's still visible and that it's only a matter of time before it gets worse.

Our own hands-on report found the crease is "easier to feel with your finger than observe with your eyes." But does that mean Apple has finally solved the crease problem once and for all with the iPhone Duo? Not really.

The biggest problem here is cumulative damage. Take the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as an example. Samsung ships its foldable phones unfolded in the box, and when you look at them for the first time, the screen looks super flat. But as you start folding and unfolding it, the crease definitely becomes more noticeable. Now imagine folding that screen thousands of times over the course of months or years. It's not hard to find photos of foldable phones with damaged screens online.