Why the iPhone Duo could be beneficial for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung currently leads the foldable device segment, but that market slice doesn't even come close to conventional smartphones. IDC estimates that about 20.6 million foldable phones were shipped last year, but that's only a fraction of the overall smartphone market. Global smartphone shipments reached 1.25 billion last year, giving an idea of just how niche the foldable phone market still is. But the iPhone Duo has the potential to change that, and we're already seeing the first effects.

Recent reports suggest that more people are buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 following the announcement of the iPhone Duo. It's possible that people are finally starting to pay attention to foldables, or maybe enthusiasts want to give the form factor a try before the iPhone Duo goes on sale. Either way, Samsung is well aware of this, and has already dropped the price of its foldable phones in some markets. This is just one of many examples of how competition ultimately benefits consumers.

With Apple now in the race, other players will have to step up their game to compete. The result will be more available options and likely broader price ranges, too. There's only one iPhone Duo for now, but Samsung, for example, already has a variety of foldables available. These range from the relatively affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE to the chic and expensive Z Fold 8 Ultra. Eventually, the competition might even push Apple to make a cheaper iPhone Duo model.