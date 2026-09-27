iPhone Duo vs Microsoft Surface Duo: One name, two very different devices

There has been a lot of chatter about the iPhone Duo (see our iPhone Duo hands-on) since Apple announced the company's first foldable smartphone in early September. While the device isn't groundbreaking — foldable phones have been around for some time in the Android space — it marks a shift for Apple. But alongside the features, functions, and compact and sleek design, people are especially focused on the name.

While you might not think the word "Duo" as part of the moniker would be controversial in any way, many people point out that it's the name Microsoft used with its Surface Duo foldable products. (There's also language app Duolingo and the Google Duo VoIP service that eventually folded into Google Meet, but those are stories for another day.) Because of this obvious comparison, the internet has been ferociously roasting Apple. But when you actually look back in history, the Apple Duo springs from many years of both innovations and failures. And Apple has, in fact, used the Duo name before with its PowerBook Duo back in 1992. So, it appears that some of the accusations of copycat naming aren't entirely fair, as much it falls right back into those early days of the Apple versus Microsoft rivalry.