Apple has revealed the price of its MagSafe Duo charger, which works with compatible iPhones, Apple Watch, the AirPods wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices. The device costs $129, though it doesn’t include a power adaptor to plug it into a wall outlet. For that, Apple recommends a 20W USB-C adaptor, which it's selling for $19.

MagSafe Duo can charge an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch (or any two supported Apple devices) simultaneously. You can fold it up for easier portability.