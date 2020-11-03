The iPhone 12 mini will charge slower than other models over MagSafe

The iPhone 12 mini will charge about 20 percent slower than its larger siblings with the MagSafe Charger. According to a support document (via MacRumors), the charger is limited to peak power delivery of 12W for that handset, compared with 15W for the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup.

You'll need a USB-C Power Delivery adapter that's at least 9V/2.03A to hit 12W MagSafe output on iPhone 12 mini, though Apple notes charging efficiency can be affected by factors like system activity and temperature. Reaching peak power delivery of 15W on other iPhone 12 models requires a USB-C adapter that’s at least 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A.