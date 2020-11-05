Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

It’s been weeks since Apple first announced the iPhone 12 series, and while we’ve been able to review the 12 and 12 Pro, there’s been precious little to officially share about the tiniest and largest phones of the bunch. Today, though, we got to spend some time with the iPhone 12 Mini and the Pro Max, and you can check out what we thought in the videos below.

As a recap, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch OLED screen in an aluminum body. It uses the same A14 Bionic chipset as the rest of its stablemates. It also works with MagSafe for easy attachment of accessories like card holders and cases, as well as wireless chargers.