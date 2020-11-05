Latest in Gear

Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

Take a look at Apple's very small and very big iPhones.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
47m ago
iPhone 12 Mini
It’s been weeks since Apple first announced the iPhone 12 series, and while we’ve been able to review the 12 and 12 Pro, there’s been precious little to officially share about the tiniest and largest phones of the bunch. Today, though, we got to spend some time with the iPhone 12 Mini and the Pro Max, and you can check out what we thought in the videos below.

As a recap, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch OLED screen in an aluminum body. It uses the same A14 Bionic chipset as the rest of its stablemates. It also works with MagSafe for easy attachment of accessories like card holders and cases, as well as wireless chargers.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, is the highest end option. It’s the biggest and the most tricked out. In addition to having a larger 6.7-inch OLED and all the features I already mentioned, the Pro Max also has a telephoto camera in addition to the wide and ultra wide options that the Mini and regular 12 sport. You can also use the Pro Max to shoot 4K videos in Dolby Vision HDR, and the 1.7-micron pixels on the main sensor promises better low-light performance. It also has a LiDAR sensor for improved AR experiences.

Since pre-orders for the Mini and the Pro Max open tomorrow at 8am ET, many of you might be wondering if you should buy these phones early. If you’re curious how these look, check out our photos here. Before you order, watch our videos for more thoughts. For more detailed testing, though, I’d recommend waiting for our full review of both devices so you can learn about things like battery life and real-world camera performance.

