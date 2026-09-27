Should you ditch your tablet for a foldable phone?

Book-style foldable phones feature enough screen real estate to rival compact tablets, and at this point, it's reasonable to wonder if the former should replace the latter. For instance, the latest iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch screen, only 0.3 inches larger than the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. At 7.6 inches, the iPhone Duo is slightly smaller, but the difference is minor. Most people aren't carrying a compact tablet around, but if an 8-inch device folds down to a typical smartphone size, that's different.

In fact, that convenience is the strongest argument in favor of replacing your tablet. You can use all of the features you normally use on a smartphone and unfold the screen when you prefer a tablet experience. A foldable also simplifies mobile data because most tablets need a second cell plan if you're moving around and need full access to its features. If you don't have a second plan, you may have to pay extra for a hotspot on your phone.

The foldable consolidates those uses into a single device and slides into your back pocket when you're done. It's not perfect, and it's not a universal replacement, but it's more than enough to replace a casual tablet, especially on the go.