Should you ditch your tablet for a foldable phone?
The new form factor offers convenience at a premium.
Book-style foldable phones feature enough screen real estate to rival compact tablets, and at this point, it's reasonable to wonder if the former should replace the latter. For instance, the latest iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch screen, only 0.3 inches larger than the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. At 7.6 inches, the iPhone Duo is slightly smaller, but the difference is minor. Most people aren't carrying a compact tablet around, but if an 8-inch device folds down to a typical smartphone size, that's different.
In fact, that convenience is the strongest argument in favor of replacing your tablet. You can use all of the features you normally use on a smartphone and unfold the screen when you prefer a tablet experience. A foldable also simplifies mobile data because most tablets need a second cell plan if you're moving around and need full access to its features. If you don't have a second plan, you may have to pay extra for a hotspot on your phone.
The foldable consolidates those uses into a single device and slides into your back pocket when you're done. It's not perfect, and it's not a universal replacement, but it's more than enough to replace a casual tablet, especially on the go.
Tablets still win for long sessions and serious work
It's a different story if your tablet is a major part of your daily work. A foldable is great for two, maybe three-app multitasking and portable entertainment, but it can't match the comfort and larger workspace a tablet typically brings to the table. This is especially true with tablets designed for video editing, graphic design or work that benefits from a larger canvas.
Granted, foldable phones can connect with most of the same peripherals a tablet can, which makes them fairly capable travel tools for basic work. But that's not the same as being a true workhorse. Using your phone as your full-time work machine puts a lot more strain on the battery, which is a huge compromise because it's also your main device for everyday use.
The price difference is also worth considering, because foldables aren't very budget friendly. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 8 start at premium prices, so combining your phone and tablet into one product can still cost more than purchasing separate devices, depending on what you need from each.
What are the disadvantages of a foldable phone?
Foldable phones still come with more compromises than either a standard smartphone or a dedicated tablet. The biggest reason is the hardware. Much has been said about hinges and folding displays, but ultimately, they just add complexity and cost, along with another element of wear and tear.
The design introduces a few trade-offs in day-to-day use. It offers more screen real estate, but that also means a bulkier, heavier device, with an inner display crease that's visible under certain lighting conditions. To be fair, foldable phones are becoming thinner and lighter, though they still have a way to go.
There are occasional software compromises as well. Android handles large screens and split-screen multitasking better than it used to, but occasionally an app uses the unfolded screen less than gracefully. Some apps simply stretch a vertical layout across a wider panel, and the result is... interesting.
Foldable phones are a premium convenience, but not quite full-blown replacements for every phone and tablet. They can absorb the job of a casual compact tablet, but there are a few compromises along the way. For those who aren't looking for any new compromises just yet and need a mobile workhorse, sticking with a dedicated tablet is still the best bet.