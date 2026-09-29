Why Wi-Fi extenders simply aren't worth buying in 2026

Before you buy anything, check your existing router first. Many newer routers (not the lousy one your ISP provides by default) are much more capable than you might realize. Make sure it's as close to the center of the home as possible, and not sitting inside a cabinet or anything else that blocks signals. If you have an old router, an upgrade will likely do more than an extender. But if it's relatively new and your home is not especially large, a capable standalone router can make the cut if you're smart with placement. Even the way you set the router antennas can have an effect.

Now, if you're dealing with thick walls and concrete, or you have an exterior office with no Wi-Fi, a good mesh Wi-Fi system can take care of broader coverage. A basic mesh setup uses a strategically placed router with a few "satellite nodes" installed throughout the home. While this sounds like extenders, it's not the same.

A mesh network is designed to work together under a single network name (SSID), so your devices automatically connect to the strongest node as you move around the house. In contrast, with a Wi-Fi extender, using the same SSID often results in your devices bouncing back and forth between connecting to the router and extender. Giving the extender a distinct name isn't always a solution though, since that requires you to switch connections manually as you move around.

Mesh isn't a magical solution, however. The nodes still require a good link to each other, and wireless backhaul can reduce speeds. Cheaper mesh systems often have the same "half-throughput" problem as extenders, where the same wireless band is used to both send and receive information. A tri-band system improves this, with a separate band used only for backhaul.

Otherwise, running Ethernet between satellite nodes (where it's aesthetically and practically doable) is a common method for boosting network capacity and speed. If possible, an outdoor office should definitely run Ethernet, or at least have nodes set up in line-of-sight via windows.