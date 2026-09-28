Sony is skipping CES in 2027 as it focuses more on entertainment

Sony's press conferences have been a staple of the Consumer Electronics Show for decades, but there won't be one at the 2027 edition. The company said neither it nor its affiliates plan to show off any products at January's event.

"We continuously and strategically evaluate our approach to events and communications based on the needs and priorities of our diverse business," Sony told Bloomberg in a statement, noting that it's placing greater emphasis on entertainment (including games, anime, films and music), its intellectual property and tech that supports creators. Nikkei was first to report the news of Sony's exit from CES.

The company didn't have its own booth at CES 2026, though a prototype of the Afeela, an electric vehicle it was making with Honda, was on the show floor. A couple of months later, Sony Honda Mobility scrapped the EV project and the two companies said they'd review the direction of their joint venture.

Sony has stepped back from other consumer tech categories, including TVs, after handing the reins of the Bravia brand over to TCL. It's still making gaming devices, of course. The PlayStation division has been expanding into peripherals such as monitors, headphones and speakers. If Sony does announce the PlayStation 6 next year, though, it won't be doing so at CES.