Apple's iOS 27.0.1 update arrives with fixes for Face ID and touchscreen issues

The iOS 27.0.1 update began rolling out to users on Monday, and it mainly focuses on fixing bugs affecting the iPhone 18 Pro models. A number of reports from iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max owners suggested that the device would restart out of the blue after Face ID failed to authenticate. Some customers even had their devices replaced by Apple, but the problem persisted. The company later confirmed to 9to5Mac that it would release an update to address the issue.

In addition to the Face ID bug, this update fixes another quirk that caused a color artifact in photos taken on the iPhone 18 Pro at the 2x zoom level. It also resolves a glitch that caused devices to become unresponsive when some people opened the Notification Center and Control Center at the same time. Although this didn't cause lasting damage and could be fixed with a forced reboot, it was still potentially annoying and not everyone knew that their phones would resume operation when they restarted it.