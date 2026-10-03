iPhone Duo vs. iPad Mini: Which Apple device is right for you?

One of the biggest deciding factors between the Duo and Mini is the vast price difference. The iPad Mini starts at $600 for the 128GB model and goes up to $900 for 512GB, with cellular-equipped models costing an extra $150. The Duo starts at $2,000 for the 256GB model and goes all the way up to $3,200 for 2TB of storage. You could purchase the new 256GB iPhone 18 Pro ($1,200), plus an iPad Mini, and it would still cost less than a Duo. With such a significant price difference, you should be absolutely certain you're interested in the iPhone Duo before purchasing. Consider trying it out in an Apple Store first to see how it feels.

Specs-wise, the Duo comes out on top in processing power, boasting an A20 Pro chip versus the Mini's A17 Pro, a 7-core GPU compared to the iPad's 5-core and 12GB of RAM compared to eight. The Duo's camera is also substantially better, with both a 48 megapixel main and ultra wide lens, compared to the Mini's 12MP wide camera. However, this stat isn't particularly compelling — if you decide to invest in an iPad over the Duo, you presumably have a phone with a better camera.

The iPad Mini wins in display size, with an 8.3-inch display compared to the Duo's 7.6-inch inner display. However, both of the iPhone Duo's screens are ProMotion displays that reach up to 120Hz, while the iPad Mini's screen is 60Hz.

Some might prefer the capabilities of iPadOS, too: although the iPhone Duo's software is different from a normal iPhone, it's still not the same as the iPadOS. At most, the Duo's OS can support an app on each half of the inner screen, while the iPad has much more robust multitasking. If you use the Apple Pencil a lot, the Duo's limited compatibility is also a point to consider, as the phone will only support the USB-C version of the device, not the Pencil Pro. Said support also won't be there at launch, but will arrive later in 2026.