iPhone Duo vs. iPad Mini: Which Apple device is right for you?
The iPhone Duo could replace your tablet, but there's something to be said for having a separate device.
The iPhone Duo is slated to arrive October 23, and on the surface, the new foldable has a lot of overlap with Apple's smallest iPad, the iPad Mini. The Duo's interface is very iPad-esque, with a similar screen size and better hardware. However, whether the iPhone Duo can truly replace an iPad depends significantly on what you need from such a device.
Ditching your tablet for a foldable phone comes with both pros and cons, especially around more complex or longform tasks. From what we've seen, the Duo manages to bridge the gap between the two technologies fairly competently. Notably, a new iPad Mini is rumored to arrive sometime soon, and reportedly brings tech specs more on par with the Duo. Since that day hasn't arrived yet, for the purpose of this discussion, we're going to compare the iPhone Duo with the most recent seventh-generation model of iPad Mini from 2024.
How the iPad Mini and Duo compare
One of the biggest deciding factors between the Duo and Mini is the vast price difference. The iPad Mini starts at $600 for the 128GB model and goes up to $900 for 512GB, with cellular-equipped models costing an extra $150. The Duo starts at $2,000 for the 256GB model and goes all the way up to $3,200 for 2TB of storage. You could purchase the new 256GB iPhone 18 Pro ($1,200), plus an iPad Mini, and it would still cost less than a Duo. With such a significant price difference, you should be absolutely certain you're interested in the iPhone Duo before purchasing. Consider trying it out in an Apple Store first to see how it feels.
Specs-wise, the Duo comes out on top in processing power, boasting an A20 Pro chip versus the Mini's A17 Pro, a 7-core GPU compared to the iPad's 5-core and 12GB of RAM compared to eight. The Duo's camera is also substantially better, with both a 48 megapixel main and ultra wide lens, compared to the Mini's 12MP wide camera. However, this stat isn't particularly compelling — if you decide to invest in an iPad over the Duo, you presumably have a phone with a better camera.
The iPad Mini wins in display size, with an 8.3-inch display compared to the Duo's 7.6-inch inner display. However, both of the iPhone Duo's screens are ProMotion displays that reach up to 120Hz, while the iPad Mini's screen is 60Hz.
Some might prefer the capabilities of iPadOS, too: although the iPhone Duo's software is different from a normal iPhone, it's still not the same as the iPadOS. At most, the Duo's OS can support an app on each half of the inner screen, while the iPad has much more robust multitasking. If you use the Apple Pencil a lot, the Duo's limited compatibility is also a point to consider, as the phone will only support the USB-C version of the device, not the Pencil Pro. Said support also won't be there at launch, but will arrive later in 2026.
Which device is the better fit for you?
These tech specs paint a clear picture: the current model of iPad Mini only has the upper hand in screen size, the unique capabilities of iPadOS and better Pencil support. If two-screen multitasking is enough for you, you don't use the Apple Pencil Pro and price isn't an issue, in theory you should get the iPhone Duo. That being said, it's worth considering that the true evolution of the Duo's crease won't become clear for a long time — it might be best to wait and see how it fares.
However, not everything is answered by a side-by-side spec comparison. A large part of what determines which of these two is better for you comes down to whether you like to separate your tech. For some people, having an iPad is ideal for spending time locked in on a project or book without the many distractions that often come with a phone. It also means you won't drain your phone battery during long iPad sessions. Conversely, if you want to switch quickly between a typical phone view and an expanded one, then just as quickly close it back up to make a phone call, a Duo is the way to go.