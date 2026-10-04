How the iPhone Duo will improve your group selfies

The ability to tent an iPhone Duo and use the 48-megapixel rear cameras shouldn't be undersold. While 18 megapixels — or just 12, on the Duo's internal Center Stage camera — is sharp enough, more megapixels can translate into sharper images or extra space for cropping. More importantly, it's always the rear sensors where Apple puts its best technology in terms of low-light sensitivity and focus tracking. Indeed, one of the smaller upgrades the company is touting is "smart" focus tracking, really a rebranding of the focus lock standalone cameras have had for some time. Once you tap on a subject, the Duo's AI systems will follow it and adjust focus on the fly, even if it temporarily leaves the frame.

There's a connection between that and the centerpiece of Apple's group selfie features: Smart Take. In theory, at least, this eliminates the need for timers by scanning for motion. When triggered, Smart Take automatically takes a snap whenever everyone freezes for a moment, the assumption being that they've adopted a new pose. This seems likely to take as many bad shots as good ones, given that people may have their eyes closed or be standing around waiting for direction. Nevertheless, it's a welcome alternative to selecting a timed shot, checking the results, then rinse and repeat.

You can find the Smart Take option in the Camera app's extended settings menu. Since iOS 27 finally lets you customize the app's controls — tap the circles button in the lower-right corner, then Edit — you should also be able to have a Smart Take button permanently at the ready, if you somehow find yourself taking group selfies on a regular basis. Naturally, this is useful for solo selfies as well; it's just that coordinated group shots are often the most difficult, as any pro wedding photographer knows.

The other big software addition is Duo Preview. When activated during a shot, this displays a real-time preview on the front screen, allowing the subjects to see themselves and make their own pose adjustments. Expect this to be a double-edged sword. Some people will inevitably ham things up, or do what they think works instead of what you actually want. Still, this is undeniably a step forward, to the point that some candybar iPhone owners may feel a little jealous.