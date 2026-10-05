How far away can a Wi-Fi extender be from your router?

Under ideal conditions, the halfway point usually works out to placing the extender around 25 to 40 feet from the router if it has external antennas. For models with internal antennas, suitable placement is 20 to 35 feet from the router.

The right positioning is vital because unlike a router, which only has to broadcast signals, an extender has to receive and then re-broadcast the signal it gets. Many Wi-Fi extenders use the same channel to receive and send data, which cuts their available bandwidth in half since they can't listen and speak at the same time. Bad placement worsens the effects of this.

Depending on how your space is built, finding a good spot might be difficult. The distance figures above assume a strong router signal and few obstacles. But barriers like thick concrete walls, brick, floors, metal surfaces, microwaves and even baby monitors all weaken or interfere with the signal. You'll need to account for those when deciding where to place the extender. If a brick wall or floor stands between your router and the dead zone, you'll likely need to place the extender closer to the router than the halfway point.

The best way to find the right spot is by letting the extender guide you. Most extenders have lights that show the strength of the signal they're receiving. Start by setting it up near the router, then gradually move it toward the dead zone while monitoring its signal LED. Do this until you find a balanced point where the extender covers the dead zone while still having a solid connection to the router. For best reception, keep it about four feet off the ground, roughly level with your router, and position the antennas straight up (perpendicular to the floor).