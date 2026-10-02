Affordable alternatives to Apple's AirPods Max

Currently being tested for review.

At $200, the Space 2 Pro will cost you less than half of a pair of the AirPods Max 2. And yes, you will need to make some sacrifices to save that much dough. First and foremost, you'll give up the deep integration with iOS and Apple devices that the AirPods Max offers. You'll also have to forego the premium design for something that's still refined, but also decidedly plastic. If neither of those are dealbreakers, then there's plenty to like about the Space 2 Pro.

This most is Anker's first Soundcore headphones with its Thus AI chip inside. The component is responsible for active noise cancellation (ANC), voice quality (on both calls and for voice controls) and HearID customized sound. The ANC setup, which also utilizes eight sensors, does a decent job with human voices and constant noise sources. Voice quality is great, thanks in part to that chip and a six-microphone configuration, but you will notice some slight degradation when the system kicks in to block background noise. And the stock tuning offers crisp highs and deep low-end tone right out of the box.

The benefit of all that plastic is the Space 2 Pro is very light, so it's comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. These headphones also have intuitive physical controls that are reliable and easy to use instead of touch panels for swipes and taps. Multipoint Bluetooth and 30 hours of battery life (ANC on) are also on the spec sheet.

Amazon