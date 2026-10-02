Affordable alternatives to Apple's AirPods Max
If you can live without deep iOS integration and the polished design, you could save hundreds.
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If you're willing to pay for them, there's a lot to like about the AirPods Max. You get a dose of high-end design with deep iOS integration and smart features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, Live Translation, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. There's also lossless audio over USB-C, if you're into that sort of thing, but it's more common on spec sheets these days.
Of course, the main drawback with the AirPods Max has always been the price. At $549, the headphones rank among the most expensive sets we've reviewed. But if you're willing to give up some features, namely the tools that can only be used with Apple devices, you can save a significant sum without sacrificing too much performance.
Best AirPods Max 2 affordable alternative: Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro
Currently being tested for review.
At $200, the Space 2 Pro will cost you less than half of a pair of the AirPods Max 2. And yes, you will need to make some sacrifices to save that much dough. First and foremost, you'll give up the deep integration with iOS and Apple devices that the AirPods Max offers. You'll also have to forego the premium design for something that's still refined, but also decidedly plastic. If neither of those are dealbreakers, then there's plenty to like about the Space 2 Pro.
This most is Anker's first Soundcore headphones with its Thus AI chip inside. The component is responsible for active noise cancellation (ANC), voice quality (on both calls and for voice controls) and HearID customized sound. The ANC setup, which also utilizes eight sensors, does a decent job with human voices and constant noise sources. Voice quality is great, thanks in part to that chip and a six-microphone configuration, but you will notice some slight degradation when the system kicks in to block background noise. And the stock tuning offers crisp highs and deep low-end tone right out of the box.
The benefit of all that plastic is the Space 2 Pro is very light, so it's comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. These headphones also have intuitive physical controls that are reliable and easy to use instead of touch panels for swipes and taps. Multipoint Bluetooth and 30 hours of battery life (ANC on) are also on the spec sheet.
Best AirPods Max 2 affordable alternative - best ANC: Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd gen)
$359 is still a big chunk of change, but in the case of the second-gen QuietComfort Headphones, you're paying for Bose's noise-blocking prowess. The overall sound quality here is nice too, though the company's own Ultra model does better. On these "regular" QC headphones, you get Cinema Mode and Immersive Audio, the latter of which is the company's take on spatial sound. The QuietComfort Headphones are no slouch, and you'll be plenty pleased with the performance after saving nearly $200 over the AirPods Max 2.
Best AirPods Max 2 alternative for workouts: Beats 360
At this point, you've likely seen someone wearing the AirPods Max 2 during a workout. Those headphones aren't a great choice for sweaty activities since the ear pads are made of "a breathable mesh textile." Beats headphones haven't been engineered to withstand sweat either, but they were also popular among gym goers and athletes. With the Beats 360 though, Apple finally has a set of fitness headphones in its lineup with IPX4 sweat resistance.
Since Beats is owned by Apple, you get a lot of the AirPods Max benefits here. Those include one-touch pairing, automatic switching between Apple devices on your iCloud account, Audio Sharing with compatible earbuds/headphones, Find My compatibility and hands-free access to Siri. The Beats 360 lasts for up to 12 hours longer than the AirPods Max 2 (ANC enabled) and there's the ability to swap out both the ear and headband cushions. Plus, Beats' affinity for bass will help keep your energy up during a workout, but it's not as overbearing as was on the company's early models.
Best AirPods Max 2 affordable alternative - budget pick: Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT
If you want a good set of headphones for under $100, you have to make a lot of sacrifices. However, sound quality, battery life and comfort don't have to be on that list. With Audio-Technica's M20xBT, you get a classic design and the company's warm, inviting sound quality. 60-hour battery life is excellent and the headphones are lightweight and very comfy. What you won't find here is ANC, but basics like multipoint Bluetooth and optional wired use are still available.
Best AirPods Max 2 affordable alternative - honorable mention: Fender Mix
When the comparison device is $549, a $299 set is significantly more affordable. In this case, that's the price of the Fender Mix: a set of noise-cancelling headphones that debuted just before CES. The new line of audio devices comes from Fender Audio, a collaboration of the Fender Corporation (of guitar fame) and Riffsound. The result is a cleverly designed set of headphones with a stored lossless Bluetooth dongle and replaceable battery. There's also a crisp, detailed quality to the sound that I really enjoyed. Plus, the company now has an app for settings changes, a key element that was missing during my review.
The five-way joystick controls are pleasant to use and 52 hours of battery life with ANC enabled is a big perk. Speaking of noise cancellation, the performance is respectable here, though it's not on the level of Bose and some others. Still, it's enough to block mild-to-moderate distractions.
Other products we considered
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Skullcandy Crusher 1080: Haptic bass is the main draw here, but the ANC performance and overall audio quality don't overcome the bulky, dated design.
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JBL Live 780NC: This model is comfortable to wear with lots of features and solid active noise cancellation, but the overall sound quality is underwhelming and call quality isn't great either.
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Sony WH-1000XM4C: This is still a solid set of headphones six years later, but Sony's reboot doesn't offer enough to justify the $300 price tag.
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Sony WH-1000XM6: The best headphones you can buy right now will only save you $99 over the AirPods Max 2. That's not nothing, but it's also not enough in our book to name it an affordable alternative.
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Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen): This is the best ANC performance you'll find, but at $449, these headphones don't fit the description of an affordable alternative either.
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Sennheiser HDB 630: I really like the sound quality on these headphones, especially with the lossless audio capabilities. But at $500, these don't offer much savings over the AirPods Max 2.
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Sennheiser Momentum 5: Sennheiser's well-rounded over-ear headphones are no slouch. The main issue that kept them off of this list is the $400 price.
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Sonos Ace: Sonos' original headphones are now just $350 following the debut of the Ace Ultra. But unless you also have a Sonos soundbar, these aren't a very compelling alternative for everyday use.
How we selected these products
When Engadget compiles buyer's guides like these, we initially draw on our decades of product review expertise. Throughout each year, we review well over 100 new devices, which gives us a solid foundation for selecting the best products that fit any given criteria. For this guide specifically, I was able to revisit recently reviewed devices as a refresher, re-familiarize myself with the products on my initial short list and make the best selections based on the affordable alternatives criteria. I write almost all of the headphone reviews at Engadget, and edit those I don't write, so I have a deep knowledge of this particular category.
We may update our selections as needed, after new products are announced and reviewed.