iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Comparing their displays and batteries

While Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, grabbed most of the headlines after the "Surprise and Shine" event, John Ternus also introduced other devices in his debut as CEO.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max add two new devices to the lineup, with the latter packing what the Cupertino tech giant claims is "the largest increase in battery life ever on iPhone." Aside from that, though, these two phones aren't necessarily night and day, with display size being the only main differentiator between them. The 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display while the standard 18 Pro measures in at 6.3 inches.

Both are powered by the new A20 Pro chip, which Apple says is the "most powerful and efficient iPhone chip" to date, offering improved performance whether you're playing games or completing elaborate AI tasks, which has clearly been a point of focus across the board.

They also have similar camera capabilities, including 48MP sensors, optical zoom and variable aperture to enable manual controls and enhanced quality in low-light environments. As for the way they look, both are available in the same quartet of colors: Silver, Black, Glacier and the rather sumptuous shade of Burgundy, which is surely a departure from the previous generation's eye-popping Cosmic Orange finish.