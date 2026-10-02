iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Comparing their displays and batteries
Not much else differentiates them, which isn’t a bad thing.
While Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, grabbed most of the headlines after the "Surprise and Shine" event, John Ternus also introduced other devices in his debut as CEO.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max add two new devices to the lineup, with the latter packing what the Cupertino tech giant claims is "the largest increase in battery life ever on iPhone." Aside from that, though, these two phones aren't necessarily night and day, with display size being the only main differentiator between them. The 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display while the standard 18 Pro measures in at 6.3 inches.
Both are powered by the new A20 Pro chip, which Apple says is the "most powerful and efficient iPhone chip" to date, offering improved performance whether you're playing games or completing elaborate AI tasks, which has clearly been a point of focus across the board.
They also have similar camera capabilities, including 48MP sensors, optical zoom and variable aperture to enable manual controls and enhanced quality in low-light environments. As for the way they look, both are available in the same quartet of colors: Silver, Black, Glacier and the rather sumptuous shade of Burgundy, which is surely a departure from the previous generation's eye-popping Cosmic Orange finish.
The big difference lies in the big battery
Aside from screen size, batteries and the $100 price difference, little else separates the two new Pro smartphones.
As for the battery life and charging capabilities, the iPhone 18 Pro offers a worthwhile upgrade over its predecessor. Apple is promising it will deliver up to 36 hours of video playback, while the 17 Pro was supposed to get up to 33 hours.
The iPhone 18 Pro also offers fast charging capabilities that can get it back up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes using a 60W-capable USB-C cable. Those compatibility details are all in the fine print, so don't be surprised if your experience differs if you are using a weaker charger. As for wireless charging, Apple says it takes only 30 minutes to deliver 50 percent battery life with certified MagSafe chargers.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro Max can last a whopping 45 hours of video playback on a charge, which is a 6-hour upgrade compared to the 17 Pro Max. That's a whole extra quarter of a day to binge your favorite shows on Apple TV+ or YouTube videos or simply staring at old memories in your camera roll. Plus, with just five minutes of wired charging, the latest Pro Max model churns out an extra seven hours of playback.
Regardless of which model you choose, either option clearly improves upon previous generations. For reference, even the highly anticipated iPhone Duo, with its maximum playback time of 44 hours on the outer screen, falls short when compared to the endurance of the 18 Pro Max.