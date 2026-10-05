How to add and customize your CarPlay widgets

While you're parked or not driving, open the Settings app on your iPhone, then go to General > CarPlay and tap your car. Next, select Widgets. Make sure Show Widgets is enabled, then select Add Widget to browse your options.

You'll see recommended choices at the top, followed by a list of compatible apps on your phone. A given app can offer multiple widgets, so make sure to explore them all. The number of widgets that show at a time changes based on the size of your car's infotainment center.

Removing or rearranging widgets is simple. From the same page, use the handles on the right side to drag items and adjust your layout, or hit the red minus button to remove anything you don't want anymore. Some widgets will show a blue i icon to customize them, such as picking one of your saved locations in the Weather app.

At the bottom of the Settings page, you can also toggle some automation options. Turning on Smart Rotate will change to the most relevant widget in a stack based on factors like the time or your location, while Widget Suggestions will display potentially useful ones even if you haven't manually added them.

To access your widgets while on the road, swipe from left to right and you'll find them on the leftmost page. Swipe up or down on a stack to move through them as needed.