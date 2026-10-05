How to add and customize your CarPlay widgets
Personalizing your CarPlay dashboard beyond its apps only takes a few easy steps.
Since Apple added widgets to CarPlay in iOS 26, compatible cars have gotten even closer to being a proper extension of your iPhone. Instead of being limited to navigation, messaging and audio, CarPlay widgets let you view information from many other apps on your phone. Whether you want to check live game scores, manage your smart home or follow the forecast at your destination, a widget makes it simple to do so on the road.
Before diving in, you should know there's a difference between a CarPlay app and a widget. An app like Maps or Spotify is fully optimized for CarPlay and takes up most, if not all, of your display for easier interaction. On the other hand, widgets appear in customizable stacks and provide specific details from the app they represent.
Luckily, customizing your CarPlay experience, including widgets, is straightforward. And even better, iOS 27 expanded the available widget pool beyond what was possible before.
How to start adding widgets to CarPlay
While you're parked or not driving, open the Settings app on your iPhone, then go to General > CarPlay and tap your car. Next, select Widgets. Make sure Show Widgets is enabled, then select Add Widget to browse your options.
You'll see recommended choices at the top, followed by a list of compatible apps on your phone. A given app can offer multiple widgets, so make sure to explore them all. The number of widgets that show at a time changes based on the size of your car's infotainment center.
Removing or rearranging widgets is simple. From the same page, use the handles on the right side to drag items and adjust your layout, or hit the red minus button to remove anything you don't want anymore. Some widgets will show a blue i icon to customize them, such as picking one of your saved locations in the Weather app.
At the bottom of the Settings page, you can also toggle some automation options. Turning on Smart Rotate will change to the most relevant widget in a stack based on factors like the time or your location, while Widget Suggestions will display potentially useful ones even if you haven't manually added them.
To access your widgets while on the road, swipe from left to right and you'll find them on the leftmost page. Swipe up or down on a stack to move through them as needed.
Recommended widgets for CarPlay
Widgets can fill gaps that CarPlay apps aren't able to, so there are lots of ways to put them to use. If you ever feel homesick on long trips, add the Photos widget and select any album to show. Meanwhile, if you take full advantage of Apple HomeKit and are worried that you may have left a lamp on, you can turn it off using a Home widget.
Additional first-party options include Reminders, Weather, Clock and Podcasts. An analog clock looks fancy when you don't need navigation, while Weather can tell you when the sun will set or rise. Apple Sports is also an option for following your favorite teams as you drive.
Many third-party widgets offer unique additions to your dashboard, especially after iOS 27's expansion. You can see what your friends are up to using Instagram stories or add the Amazon widget to check your order status and make sure you're home in time. If you're in need of an AI voice assistant in the car, you can utilize widgets for chatbots like Claude and Gemini.
Some widgets are certainly more useful than others; you likely don't need to check your Duolingo streak or see LinkedIn updates while driving. For best results, stick to widgets that provide easily glanceable, non-distracting info.