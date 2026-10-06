What does the shield icon mean on your Samsung Galaxy?

Whenever you see the shield icon on your Galaxy's battery indicator, it means that Battery Protection is on and active. When this is the case, the phone limits how much the battery charges, instead of charging it fully. This is all because of how lithium-ion batteries age.

Modern batteries experience more stress when they remain at their highest charge levels for long periods, which leads to faster battery degradation. Thus, leaving your phone plugged in for hours when the battery is at 100 percent isn't ideal in the long run.

That doesn't mean you're damaging your phone by charging it to 100%, though. If you'll be out all day away from a charger, you'll want a full charge before heading out. Phone batteries are built to last, and you probably won't notice the effects of battery degradation after a few months of use. But after keeping the same phone for a couple of years, the effects become noticeable. Thus, companies like Samsung have developed features to slow down battery degradation.

Battery Protection offers different modes. Basic is the least aggressive, and the one most people should use. When the battery charge reaches 100 percent, charging stops even if you leave your phone plugged in. As soon as the battery level drops to 95 percent, it will automatically start charging again.

Maximum, meanwhile, has you choose exactly when your phone will stop charging. There are options ranging from 80 to 95 percent; the lower the level, the more you'll protect your battery in the long run. Of course, this also means you'll have less battery life on a single charge.