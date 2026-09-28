How to improve your Samsung Galaxy's battery performance

One of the simplest things you can do to protect your battery is to keep your device and apps up to date. Samsung regularly rolls out software updates that include efficiency fixes and optimizations designed to reduce unnecessary power drains. Skipping these updates means missing out on improvements that could extend your battery life. We know that ignoring those prompts is quite tempting, especially when they pop up in the middle of the day, but you really should set some time aside and allow it to run sooner rather than later.

Beyond updates, background apps are often the real reason behind a fast-draining battery. Samsung's Battery and Device Care menu lets you see exactly which apps are consuming power even when you're not using them.

To stop this, put rarely used apps into deep sleep. Here's how to do this:

Go to Settings > Battery > Background usage limits. Add any apps you don't want running or consuming resources until you open them again.

These apps placed in deep sleep won't run in the background at all, which can cut down on unnecessary battery drain. In the Battery menu, you'll see exactly how much each app impacted your battery life on any given day. Also, if you flip on the Power savings option in the menu, background apps will be restricted from using Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Since you're in the Battery menu already, you could also flip on Battery protection. Once this feature is turned on, you can choose how you want to charge your phone, whether from an outlet or when you're away from one. You can go from the Basic setting (which stops charging your phone when the battery hits 100 percent and restarts once the level drops below 95 percent) to Maximum (which lets you stop charging at a level of your choosing between 80 and 95 percent).