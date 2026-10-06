How to fix distorted audio on your PS5

Next, work through your PS5's audio settings to make sure they match the equipment receiving the sound. Open Settings > Sound > Audio Output, check Output Device, then set the HDMI Device Type to match your setup. For instance, select the AV Amplifier option if you're using one, then set the Number of Channels option to match your speaker config, like 5.1 or 7.1 surround.

Look for Audio Format (Priority) and, to begin with, select Linear PCM. This is usually the best setting if you're using your TV's internal speakers. The PS5 lets you use uncompressed Linear PCM output up to 7.1 channels if you've got the equipment. This means is the console can send audio without lossy compression, preserving the most audio detail.

If your TV passes the PS5's audio to a soundbar or AV system, you have more to consider. Standard HDMI ARC carries stereo PCM, while eARC supports multichannel PCM with the right equipment. You'll need to make sure you're using the right HDMI port to connect your TV to your sound system. In case you can't tell from the ports themselves, check your TV's manual to identify the eARC port(s). Make sure to use one for your sound system if present, and confirm it's enabled on your TV. Otherwise, use standard HDMI ARC, knowing you'll be limited to stereo with Linear PCM over ARC. Surround sound will require a supported compressed format, such as Dolby Audio.

It's also worth double-checking the settings on your TV or sound system, especially if you have any virtual surround effects switched on. Your TV might have its own audio format settings for each HDMI connection, which can sound poor when paired with the wrong audio format on your PS5.

It's important to only make one change at a time when you're adjusting these options. Each time you tweak a setting, save it, then repeat the steps that created the distorted audio before. When the problem disappears, or at least improves, you'll know exactly what setting caused the issue.