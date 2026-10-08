Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro hands-on: Taking aim at the iPad Pro for less than half the price

When it comes to tablets, only a few names are left standing: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Surface and Fire. Amazon's Fire tablets have acquired a bit of a cult following, thanks mostly to the value they deliver for their relatively low prices. So it's a bit of a risky move for the company to announce today that it's completely replacing that line with a new family of Alexa tablets. The good news is, you'll still find the new 8-inch and 11-inch models fairly comparable to the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. And the (probably) better news? The new Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro looks set to take on the iPad Pro.

The 12-inch device starts at $499, with a more premium variant going up to $549. At that price, the latter version comes with 16GB of RAM and a texturized screen that the company calls a "nanomatte" display. It's powered by a 4-nanometer 8-core processor by MediaTek (specifically, the Dimensity 8400) and has some powerhouse display specs. It can refresh at up to 120Hz, has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 280ppi. It also has four speakers onboard with Dolby Atmos support for a surround sound-like experience, along with a promised 16-hour battery life. And as its new name suggests, Alexa is deeply integrated into the tablet's interface. I'll get into how all that felt in person in a bit.

I was able to speak with Panos Panay, the company's head of devices, Alexa and Leo this week, along with a couple of reporters. Acknowledging the Fire tablet's popularity, Panay said millions of units have been sold, as "they're fairly inexpensive and different."

The Alexa tablets, he added, are the result of 2.5 years of work. He said it was rebuilt from the ground up to offer "the most premium experience we possibly could" at "an affordable price point."

Panay said Amazon had three areas of focus when designing the Alexa tablets: All the apps users want (via, for the first time, the Google Play Store) and "Alexa intertwined throughout the entire OS." The third one, which actually was the first one he mentioned, seems to be a mix of the redesign and hardware.

Panay then went on to say that his philosophy whenever building a product is "What's the one thing?" This one thing is slightly different from those three things we mentioned earlier. It's the one thing that, according to Panay, should not be compromised on, no matter what. And for the Alexa tablet, "the one thing on this product was we were going to go reinvent the screen. No matter what."