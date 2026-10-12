The pros and cons of importing foreign phones to the US
There's a lot to consider before buying a new phone from abroad.
There are plenty of smartphone options to choose from in the US, from the iPhone to the Pixel. But there are also really interesting phones you'll never find in an American store. Xiaomi's foldables like the Mix Fold, Honor's Magic series and OPPO's Find X phones are a few examples that offer unique designs or features not generally seen in the US.
While phones like these are harder to find in the country, it's possible to import them, but bringing a phone from abroad has its downsides. You may have problems using your phone with local carriers or getting warranty coverage, among other trouble. If you're considering an imported phone, always check a few points first.
What you should know before buying a phone from another country
Buying an imported phone has become a lot easier in recent years. Most smartphones are now designed to work globally on most cellular bands. Still, some phones may not work with those used by your US carrier. Start by checking whether the phone you're considering is compatible with your carrier's frequency bands. Buying the wrong version could leave you stuck on the LTE network with no 5G support.
Carrier-specific features can cause issues too. Features like Wi-Fi calling, VoLTE and visual voicemail usually require certification for each device. So even if your imported phone works fine on your carrier's 5G network, it might not be able to access all these features in the US. Network requirements may also change, so a model that works fine today may run into problems in the future. It's worth checking forums like Reddit to see what people who've bought the phone you want have to say.
Then there are software updates; the rollout of Android updates may be tied to carriers or regions. Also, some Chinese phones are not compatible with Google Play Services, which are a core part of the Android experience most people expect. You may have to install updates manually, and the software might include Chinese apps and services that aren't relevant to you (or readable).
Additionally, getting warranty service in the US for these phones may not be easy. Some of these brands have no official representation in the country, which also means no customer support. Dealing with problems like a dead battery or a cracked screen may require taking your phone to a third-party repair shop with no official authorization from the manufacturer.
The benefits of importing a smartphone
If you're okay with all these hassles, importing a phone from abroad can be a lot of fun and open you up to new hardware that isn't available in the US. There are a lot of Chinese companies putting out exciting products, like three-screen foldables, flagships with DSLR-quality cameras and devices with massive batteries. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is a new foldable phone that looks similar to the iPhone Duo, but it has a bigger battery and better cameras. It also costs less (the equivalent of about $1,640 currently), but you'll need to buy it abroad if you want to use it in the US.
For those who want the latest releases, importing a phone often gives you the chance to get it before the official US launch. Also, many international models still support two physical SIM cards — a feature that most phones sold in the US have already ditched in favor of eSIM. If you don't mind the potential drawbacks, it can be a rewarding experience. But if it's important that you have official support nearby and know all features will work properly on your network, it's easier to buy a phone that's officially supported in your country.