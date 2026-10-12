How to use Google Gemini to automate tasks

One of AI's promises, on the less "humanity-destroying" end of the spectrum, is to make everyday life a little smoother. Instead of tackling each item on your to-do list by yourself, perhaps a reliable AI tool could cross a few entries off for you, leaving you to attend to the more important bits. Getting a recap of the last 20 emails in your inbox might let you dive into your work faster in the mornings, or at least give you a couple of extra minutes to stare into the middle distance while sipping your coffee.

If you're committed to the Google ecosystem, Gemini Spark might offer a way to automate the tasks you'd rather farm out. Spark is an agentic personal assistant announced in May at Google's annual I/O developer conference. You can give it a task, and it can run in the background, taking what Google describes as "proactive action," while still adhering to your instructions.

The Gemini Spark website gives a few examples of what you can do with it, like turning your last 50 email responses into a style guide covering how you answer emails, or setting up a tracker for internships. It's integrated into Google Workspace apps like Docs, Calendar, Slides and Gmail, as well as Personal Intelligence, a feature Gemini uses to customize suggestions based on information from your Google apps.

Here's how to use Gemini Spark to automate tasks.