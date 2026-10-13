How to use a ChatGPT Dot when it rolls out to you

Provided you're a Pro or Business Premium subscriber, your first Dot is included with your plan. In the future, OpenAI says it will allow people to pay for additional Dots, and to scale the output of each one by "either increasing its speed or the total amount of work it can take on per month." OpenAI hasn't stated how pricing will work once those options become available.

Additionally, the company is offering "extended limits" for Dot usage for the first month of their availability. After that, your Dots usage will count against your plan allowance. Again, OpenAI hasn't shared exact usage terms, but it has said that talking to your Dot through ChatGPT will be free. The company also plans to let users text their Dots. Once that becomes available, it won't count against your usage limits either.

However, any work your Dot performs on your behalf will count against your monthly limit. That includes tasks it completes through Codex or ChatGPT Work, as well as any work it does on its own. It's also worth noting Dots are powered by GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI's most powerful and expensive model.

The fact OpenAI launched a new $500 monthly Pro plan on the same day it announced Dots suggests the company expects Dots will burn through tokens. For that reason, if you're planning to make them part of your workflow, be sure to keep tabs on their usage during their first month of availability so you're not surprised when OpenAI starts metering your usage.