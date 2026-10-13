iPhone Duo vs Xiaomi 18 Fold: How these foldables stack up

In terms of design and display, the specs of both devices are quite similar. You'll find a 7.6-inch inner screen when these phones are open, and a 5.4-inch outer screen when they're closed — both with a 120Hz refresh rate. But Xiaomi claims that its phone reaches a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, while Apple's only goes up to 3,000 nits. More nits mean a brighter screen, which makes it easier to see content in more environments. Also, the iPhone Duo's internal screen has a nano-textured layer that helps reduce glare and also makes the crease much less visible. The Duo's front-facing camera is also hidden beneath the display and only appears when you need it.

Even though they look similar, the materials on each device are different. Apple built the iPhone Duo with a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass for greater durability. It's also certified IP68 for water- and dust-resistance. The Xiaomi 18 Fold, on the other hand, is made of an aluminum frame with its own Shield Glass 3.0. Xiaomi didn't share an IP rating, which is a bit concerning given that these phones tend to be more fragile.

But the 18 Fold tops the iPhone Duo in some areas. For instance, it weighs just 219 grams, compared to the iPhone Duo's 254 grams. It's also one of the lightest foldable phones on the market. The 35-gram difference may not seem huge, but a heavier phone tends to be more uncomfortable when you hold it for long periods of time.

Both the iPhone Duo and the Xiaomi 18 Fold are powered by custom chips designed by their respective companies. The A20 Pro is Apple's most powerful mobile chip, and is also the first built on a 2-nanometer architecture for improved energy efficiency. Xiaomi's XRING O3 is still based on 3-nanometer architecture. Another major difference is RAM — the 18 Fold has 16 GB of RAM, while the Duo is limited to 12 GB. It won't make a difference for most users, but does matter when you're running demanding games and AI tasks.