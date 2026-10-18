Here's how the Slate truck gets software updates without built-in infotainment

Slate Auto's approach to minimalism isn't just a design choice. It's also the core of the company's business model: it reaches its sub-$25,000 entry price by slashing everything unrelated to driving and safety.

Of course, the company will still be happy to sell you a long list of add-ons to fill those missing pieces. These include speakers, an iPad mount (to turn it into something more like a traditional infotainment system), a kit that transforms it into a five-seat SUV and a telematics module that enables in-app door unlocking. All that can add up, with a fully loaded version of the modular vehicle surpassing $45,000. The upsell temptation could be strong.

The EV has an estimated 205 miles of range, a 1,550-pound maximum payload and a 2,000-pound tow rating. It's designed more for short-run hauling and errands than long road trips, so it isn't an apples-to-apples comparison with other electric trucks. Still, the company is betting that a surprisingly affordable vehicle that cuts corners on luxuries will find its niche.