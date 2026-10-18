Here's how the Slate truck gets software updates without built-in infotainment
Using your phone to phone home.
The Slate truck doesn't just lack an infotainment system. The base version of the EV also skips a radio, speakers, power windows and even a paint job (hello, vinyl). But without built-in cellular, the truck can still get over-the-air (OTA) software updates. It does so by piggybacking on your device.
Maximum minimalism
Slate Auto's approach to minimalism isn't just a design choice. It's also the core of the company's business model: it reaches its sub-$25,000 entry price by slashing everything unrelated to driving and safety.
Of course, the company will still be happy to sell you a long list of add-ons to fill those missing pieces. These include speakers, an iPad mount (to turn it into something more like a traditional infotainment system), a kit that transforms it into a five-seat SUV and a telematics module that enables in-app door unlocking. All that can add up, with a fully loaded version of the modular vehicle surpassing $45,000. The upsell temptation could be strong.
The EV has an estimated 205 miles of range, a 1,550-pound maximum payload and a 2,000-pound tow rating. It's designed more for short-run hauling and errands than long road trips, so it isn't an apples-to-apples comparison with other electric trucks. Still, the company is betting that a surprisingly affordable vehicle that cuts corners on luxuries will find its niche.
How updates work
Typically, OTA software updates use cellular or Wi-Fi. But the Slate truck's lack of tech means it needs a workaround.
The process happens through the Slate app on your phone. When an update is available, the app downloads it onto your device. Plug your phone into the truck's USB port on the dash, and wait for the initial file transfer (the part where your phone needs to be connected). That takes about a minute. Then the truck finishes installing on its own, a step that can take around 45 minutes.
The company says the updates will stick to bug fixes and small improvements, so don't expect big, flashy new features to arrive after installation. And the same app you use for updates also helps with other common tasks, like displaying range, helping you find chargers and passing those directions to Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze.
Privacy
A truck that doesn't phone home could attract buyers tired of the techification of all things. So it probably helps Slate's case that it says it won't sell app data and only collects what it needs for things like diagnostics, service and update status. Those familiar with the recent GM data selling debacle could see the allure here.
Whether enough buyers want an electric pickup that scales back on so much is an open question. But at least the software will still stay up-to-date for those who do.