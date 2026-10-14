Beat the iPhone Duo pre-order rush with Apple’s Get Ready tool
It's basically a pre-order opportunity before the pre-order window opens.
Apple announced the iPhone Duo last month, but it won't hit stores until October 23. However, pre-orders for the highly anticipated foldable iPhone begin this week on October 16. And if you really can't wait, here's some good news: you can already get a head start on your pre-order on Apple's website. Not only that, but carriers and retailers are already advertising their special offers for the iPhone Duo — which will probably be helpful since it isn't exactly cheap. So here's how to secure your iPhone Duo with as little hassle as possible.
Securing your iPhone Duo for launch day
If you're planning to buy the iPhone Duo directly from Apple, the company has launched a tool called Get Ready, which is the best way to speed things up. Starting today (October 12), you can already choose which model you want. Go to the Apple Online Store or use the Apple Store app and look for the iPhone Duo. Choose a color (Star White or Night Sky) and storage capacity (from 256GB to 2TB). Then, choose your carrier, decide whether or not you want to trade in your old phone and maybe add a few accessories to your purchase as well — you'll probably want to protect your new $2,000 phone with a case. AppleCare+ is also a good deal, and you can sign up for it from the purchase screen.
When all that's set, Get Ready saves you some pre-order anxiety by letting you set up a payment method and your shipping address now, before the purchase window opens on Friday. As soon as it does, Apple will place your order and ensure that you receive your new iPhone in time for launch day. Waiting until Friday to pre-order your iPhone could end up delaying shipping if you aren't quick enough, since there's usually strong demand for new products. Also, rumors suggest that there won't be many iPhone Duo units available at launch. If you use Apple's Get Ready, your chances of receiving the iPhone Duo on October 23 increase considerably.
Where to buy the iPhone Duo
Once again, you can buy your iPhone Duo directly from Apple — it's usually the easiest option, especially if you don't want to buy it tied to a specific plan or carrier. Apple is offering up to $885 in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone, so giving up your old iPhone might be a good way to make the Duo a little less expensive. The full price starts at $1,999 for the 256GB model and can go as high as $3,199 for the 2TB model.
You can also split payments over up to 24 months, so buying the 256GB model would cost you $83.29 per month. If you sign up for the new Apple Upgrade program, the cost drops to $57.99 per month. Just now that after two years, you'll have to hand your iPhone back to Apple, pay the remaining balance to keep it or upgrade to a new device and keep paying.
Carriers are also already announcing their deals for the iPhone Duo. AT&T, for example, offers up to $1,200 in eligible trade-ins, and if you order online, you'll also earn an extra $200 per line on your plan. Best Buy will also have special deals for the iPhone Duo launch, with prices starting at $55.96 per month on an installment plan with AT&T. It's worth comparing each of these offers side by side to see which one works best for you.