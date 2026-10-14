Beat the iPhone Duo pre-order rush with Apple’s Get Ready tool

If you're planning to buy the iPhone Duo directly from Apple, the company has launched a tool called Get Ready, which is the best way to speed things up. Starting today (October 12), you can already choose which model you want. Go to the Apple Online Store or use the Apple Store app and look for the iPhone Duo. Choose a color (Star White or Night Sky) and storage capacity (from 256GB to 2TB). Then, choose your carrier, decide whether or not you want to trade in your old phone and maybe add a few accessories to your purchase as well — you'll probably want to protect your new $2,000 phone with a case. AppleCare+ is also a good deal, and you can sign up for it from the purchase screen.

When all that's set, Get Ready saves you some pre-order anxiety by letting you set up a payment method and your shipping address now, before the purchase window opens on Friday. As soon as it does, Apple will place your order and ensure that you receive your new iPhone in time for launch day. Waiting until Friday to pre-order your iPhone could end up delaying shipping if you aren't quick enough, since there's usually strong demand for new products. Also, rumors suggest that there won't be many iPhone Duo units available at launch. If you use Apple's Get Ready, your chances of receiving the iPhone Duo on October 23 increase considerably.