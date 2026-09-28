Leasing vs. buying a new iPhone: Which is better if you upgrade every year?

At first glance, leasing looks cheaper. But buying leaves you with something of value when you want to upgrade: an iPhone you own that you can trade towards the next one.

Say you buy the iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) for $1,199 today. Apple is currently offering $785 when you trade in an iPhone 17 Pro in good condition, so let's assume everything will be equal next year. Trading in your 18 Pro for the theoretical 19 Pro next fall would result in an effective cost of $414. Meanwhile, a 12-month lease on the same phone costs $600. When you return it at at the end, you don't get trade-in credit. In this example, buying and trading would save you about $186.

Another way to look at it: ask how much the phone needs to be worth after a year for buying to be cheaper than leasing. The table below shows the break-even trade-in value needed for each model by subtracting the 12-month lease cost from the purchase price. If you get more than that amount on a trade-in, buying is cheaper; if you'd receive less, leasing and returning is more cost-effective.

Model Trade-in value needed to match leasing iPhone 17e $339 iPhone 17 $455 iPhone Air $547 iPhone 18 Pro $599 iPhone 18 Pro Max $651 iPhone Duo $1,003

For context, Apple currently offers up to $270 for the iPhone 16e and $430 for the iPhone 16, making leasing the better option for those. The company will give $585 for the iPhone Air, $785 for the iPhone 17 Pro and $885 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, meaning trade-in is a better deal for the premium phones. There's no previous-generation equivalent for the iPhone Duo.

Of course, next year's trade-in values aren't guaranteed. Apple could offer less for the current models than these numbers suggest. That's one argument in favor of leasing: if Apple decides to get stingy, you can just return the phone.