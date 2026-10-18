Why you might not want to join two Ethernet cables (and what you should do instead)

An Ethernet coupler is as simple as network hardware can be: two RJ45 sockets connected together. It does not increase signal strength or establish a separate Ethernet link. With good connectors, one coupler works perfectly well. The additional connection is a potential failure point, though, especially if the adapter is poorly made or prone to bumps.

A bad join could result in occasional dropouts, transmission errors or a link falling back to 100 Mbps instead of 1 Gbps. If so, use a good-quality cable without the coupler before spending an afternoon rebooting your router and calling your internet provider.

The other limit is Ethernet cable length. The standard copper Ethernet channel limit is 328 feet (100 meters), including patch cords, so joining two 200-foot cables would exceed that limit. A coupler isn't going to reset it.

trueCABLE tested various combinations of Cat6 and Cat6A cables and couplers with a Fluke DSX-8000 cable tester. Configurations with three couplers generally passed, although one earned a marginal pass (technically a failure). Configurations with four couplers failed. This is not a universal breaking point, as the tests were conducted on specific cables and couplers. It does show why adding more joins than necessary is a bad idea.