Here's how we would build out the perfect modular electric Slate truck

The Slate Truck is about as unique a vehicle as there is. The modular electric truck ships from the factory as a bare-bones two-seat pickup in a single (slate gray) color. But the fun begins when you trick it out with a catalog of over 200 add-ons. After hours of tinkering with the configurator, here's our ideal throwback build.

When customizing your Slate Truck, it helps to have a clear theme in mind. And what better theme than "1970s Ford Bronco"? Granted, no Bronco ever looked exactly like this. But if you concocted a blend of those old trucks and a modern EV, it might not be far off.

The catch? Once you add enough accessories to transform the Slate into something that fits your vision, the price may no longer be a selling point. While you can get the bare-bones version for $24,950, our build approaches $40,000 — and it will get even expensive after accounting for Slate's as-yet-unpriced accessories. The potential for upsell overspending is real, and you should know that going in.