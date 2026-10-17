Anbernic's RG DDS is almost double the price of the original Nintendo 3DS

In creating a premium dual-screen handheld that's largely a callback to the Nintendo 3DS, Anbernic has made something that far surpasses the original in both price and power. Straying away from its reputation of churning out budget handhelds, Anbernic set its new RG DDS' price at $299.99, offering only a temporary preorder discount to $284.99.

To justify the cost, the RG DDS runs on a Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 that can emulate more than just 3DS titles. While we already knew the processor when Anbernic first teased its next clamshell device, the handheld maker fleshed out the rest of the specs, detailing two options between one with 8GB memory and 128GB of storage and an upgraded option with 12GB memory and 256GB of storage. However, both devices have a microSD card slot that can support up to 2TB of extra storage.

Anbernic said the RG DDS will use Android 16, allowing customers to take advantage of the many emulator apps out there. To round out the handheld, Anbernic included Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, 1080p display output, a six-axis gyroscope sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. As expected, there will be no glasses-free 3D graphics, as seen in the original 3DS, but the higher resolution displays might make up for it. As for the curious AI button that Anbernic revealed as part of the RG DDS' design, the company said it will offer game guides and strategies, real-time translation during gameplay and "more fun AI features."

Anbernic said the RG DDS will ship "gradually starting December 10, 2026." Confirming the colors teased in the video last week, the latest clamshell handheld will come in Glacier White, Basalt Black and Phantom Blue.