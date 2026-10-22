Insta360 Mic review: A midrange mic kit that's anything but boring

I loved the sound on Insta360's Mic Pro and it appears the regular Mic inherited the same audio quality. My voice isn't deep, but it's lower in register and I'm prone to swallowing my words. Recordings with the Mic on default settings and voice mode all sound as clear as a mumbling Brit like me could hope for. Activating the Rich voice tone adds a pleasing amount of presence when speaking, and is, dare I say it, more podcast-friendly. The Bright preset is better for outdoor recording when there's more ambient noise and you want your voice to stand out more, or if you have a particularly low voice, but the standard recording mode remains my preference.

Insta360's noise reduction also fares well in both indoor and outdoor environments, without any noticeable artifacting or impact on your voice as can sometimes be the case, especially with cheaper microphones. I prefer to leave any processing to the tools I have on my PC, but the noise cancellation is useful if you're recording in a noisy location and want to share a recording from your phone straight away.

I have a few Insta360 cameras — an Ace Pro 2, a Luna Ultra and a Luna Pro — and connecting the Mic directly is easy through on-camera menus. The receiver dongle on the Mic and Mic Pro is pretty chonky and looks conspicuous on a small camera or phone, so being able to ditch it completely is something I really appreciate.

One of the more interesting features is the ability to connect four microphones to one receiver. This is great for group interviews or even simple podcasts, especially as you can output each mic to its own audio channel for detailed editing in post. There's also a multi-receiver option, and it's a bit of a hidden gem. I often shoot with two cameras and having my voice record to both at the same time via two receivers saves me some time in editing as I no longer need to worry about keeping a master audio track and syncing the second camera — the audio I want is baked-in to both angles. You can also get creative with this and use a second mic to record ambient sound or another sound source for extra flexibility.