EasySMX S10 Lite review: A Switch 2 fidget toy with a weird removable faceplate

Of all the Switch 2 controllers I've reviewed in 2026, this is probably the most unexpected pick. EasySMX isn't as well-known as 8BitDo or Turtle Beach, and the S10 Lite is its most pared-down Switch 2 gamepad, regularly listed for $40. The price is exactly what intrigued me about the S10 Lite in the first place, considering most Switch 2 controllers cost around $70, and Nintendo's own Pro Controller is $90. A feature-rich gamepad that can potentially compete with 8BitDo's incredible, $30 Ultimate 2C? I'm here for it.

And then just as swiftly, I'm gone. While the EasySMX S10 Lite has supremely tactile buttons, Hall effect sticks with a soft-hit feel, motion controls and strong haptics, it also has a semi-transparent, magnetically attached faceplate that's so wonky and cheap-feeling that it overshadows the controller's more attractive features. I'm someone who tends to enjoy oddball ideas in my gaming accessories and I can't fully make sense of the S10 Lite faceplate. The way that EasySMX has chosen to market this removable piece of plastic, using misleading verbiage around the availability of custom options, has only poured fuel on the confusion fire.

First, the basics and the good bits. The EasySMX S10 Lite is indeed light and compact, with a creamy plastic finish along the body and an anti-slip diamond texture on the backs of the grips. There are two buttons on the rear of the controller, mappable by pressing and holding a small nearby input marked M. I wish the rear buttons crept up the sides of the grips more, allowing my fingertips to more comfortably hit them, but they're certainly within reach and nice to have. The S10 Lite comes in two colors, ice blue or pastel pink, and while the pink is clearly the cuter option, they're both charming.

There are some fabulous modern features built into the S10 Lite, including precise, anti-drift Hall effect analog sticks that hit the sides of their enclosures silently and super softly. The sound and feel is comparable to Nintendo's proprietary soft-hit action on the Pro Controller, which is a notable feat. That said, the stick click on the S10 Lite is a little too stiff for my liking, and it does make an audible pop when pressed. I'm not personally complaining about the noise, which I find soothing on an ASMR level, but it's notable when the sticks themselves are so darn pillowy otherwise.

The face buttons are tactile microswitches with a wonderfully clicky sound and feel. However, they're also fairly rigid, especially compared with something like the springy mechanical buttons on Razer's Wolverine V3 Pro (my personal favorite gamepad, though it only supports PC and Xbox, and also costs an eye-watering $200. See? I told you the price point was appealing here). The haptics in the S10 Lite are nice and strong, with four intensity settings, and at most they make a slight whining sound rather than grinding.

The bumpers and wide-flared triggers stand out prominently from the chassis, and the triggers have a clicky microswitch action like the face buttons. While I do adore fidget-toy features in my controllers — and the S10 Lite definitely delivers on this point — in-game, I prefer a smooth and sensitive Hall effect pull in the triggers. It's a tradeoff between satisfying sounds and modern comfort that you'll have to consider for yourself.

I like that the home, GameChat and capture buttons are lined up at the bottom of the controller's face, separate from the plus and minus inputs in the center of the pad. This configuration should reduce the number of random, accidental screenshots that you end up taking while trying to quickly open the inventory in Resident Evil Requiem or peep the menu in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, for completely random example.

The S10 Lite has nine-axis motion controls and a Turbo function that allows you to set input macros to a simple button combo. It's also able to wake up the Switch 2 from afar, one of the raddest features a controller can have. The quick-start card that's included in the box is actually helpful in terms of connecting the gamepad to the console. And what's more, there's a built-in toggle on the backside of the pad that lets you swap between Switch and Switch 2 compatibility, or PC, Android and iOS play. In the box, you get the gamepad, a charging cable and the instruction card.

The gamepad, of course, includes the faceplate, attached with four visible, circular magnets and some tension. When I pulled my S10 Lite out of the box, the bottom ridge of the faceplate wasn't fully tucked into place, raised in a way that was mildly infuriating but not clearly unintentional. It wasn't until I was fidgeting with the controller, waiting for a game to download, that I realized I could pop in the transparent-blue plastic so it sat flat along the bottom. Even still, the left side of my faceplate refuses to depress as deeply as the right, so there's a sliver of icy plastic peering over one grip, catching my fingertips and compelling me to pick at it. I may be able to adjust this by tightening a tiny screw on that side, but all things considered, I'd rather not have to.

This leads us to the obvious question: Why have a removable faceplate in the first place? It would make sense if EasySMX had, say, a marketplace of cute alternatives that anyone could purchase and swap into their own pad, allowing the brand to jump on trends and collaborate with cool creators, naturally extending the money-making potential of the S10 Lite. That would make perfect sense. But that's not what EasySMX is doing.

The controller's product page provides just one sentence about faceplates, reading, "DIY Your Controller: express your personality with DIY Magnetic Faceplates & Stickers, allowing you to swap covers instantly to match your mood or your favorite game theme." Those first three letters are doing the heavy lifting, since EasySMX doesn't actually sell replacement or custom faceplates of any kind. The only way to guarantee you'll get one is to make it yourself, but even then, it appears that 3D files and high-quality images of the faceplates aren't publicly available. The company also doesn't sell stickers, an additional accessory it mentions without prompting.

With this context in mind, it's unclear what EasySMX means by DIY Your Controller, but it feels like a purposefully misleading, weaselly turn of phrase — like Elizabeth Holmes saying to Nathan Fielder, "You can see everything."

EasySMX does hold giveaways for customized faceplates on Reddit and Discord every now and then, it seems, but these are scattered. It's possible that the company is gathering data and ramping up to produce faceplates that players can buy, but right now, they're weirdly unattainable.

I really like tactile buttons, soft-hit sticks and the idea of modular art on my controller, but I really, really hate being lied to, and it kinda feels like that's what EasySMX is doing with the faceplate situation. The EasySMX S10 Lite is fine for kids (or adults) who love a good click and don't mind a messy faceplate, but otherwise, this thing is never beating the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C in terms of affordability and features.