The mistake iPhone Duo buyers can easily avoid

The iPhone Duo is finally available, and you might be interested in one after reading our iPhone Duo review. There can be some justification for its mighty $2,000 price tag if you see it as combining an iPhone with an iPad mini. If you want to be a little more productive on the go when you don't have your laptop, here's your answer. It should also be a killer ereader and YouTube player.

With such a high barrier to entry, it can be tempting to skip iPhone Duo add-ons of the sort you'd normally pick up alongside a new phone. You probably already have enough cables and chargers. Heck, you might even think to skip a case if you're careful about how you hold and stash your new foldable.

One extra you probably shouldn't dodge, though, is AppleCare+ or AppleCare One. While it adds hundreds of dollars to your phone's lifetime price, the penalty if something goes wrong could be even more severe. It's inherent to the nature of foldable phones, at least as they are in 2026.