The mistake iPhone Duo buyers can easily avoid
The iPhone Duo is costly, and fixing it comes at a high price as well.
The iPhone Duo is finally available, and you might be interested in one after reading our iPhone Duo review. There can be some justification for its mighty $2,000 price tag if you see it as combining an iPhone with an iPad mini. If you want to be a little more productive on the go when you don't have your laptop, here's your answer. It should also be a killer ereader and YouTube player.
With such a high barrier to entry, it can be tempting to skip iPhone Duo add-ons of the sort you'd normally pick up alongside a new phone. You probably already have enough cables and chargers. Heck, you might even think to skip a case if you're careful about how you hold and stash your new foldable.
One extra you probably shouldn't dodge, though, is AppleCare+ or AppleCare One. While it adds hundreds of dollars to your phone's lifetime price, the penalty if something goes wrong could be even more severe. It's inherent to the nature of foldable phones, at least as they are in 2026.
Why AppleCare could save your hide with the iPhone Duo
With a foldable phone, there's a whole extra screen to break, and the out-of-warranty repair costs for that can be astronomical. While the outer display is only 5.4 inches, Apple's service pricing page estimates a repair cost of $379 for it. The main attraction — that 7.6-inch, nano-textured inner screen — is listed at $999 for repairs. That's more than a new iPhone 17, or even an iPad mini with max storage.
As if that weren't enough, there's at least a $199 charge for repairing the back glass, while battery service and fixing the rear cameras are $229 apiece. There's also a blanket $1,499 cost for "other damage." Presumably, that's for the hinge, bending damage or anything involving the guts of the phone, such as its storage and processor. There's little else that could justify spending more than the base price of a MacBook Air.
Conversely, AppleCare+ is $20 per month or $200 annually, while AppleCare One is $20 per month for individuals or $50 per month for families. If you already have an AppleCare One family plan, or an individual plan with an older iPhone you're replacing, your new Duo would be covered at no additional cost. Otherwise, you're looking at either $400 or $480 for two years.
Before Apple's reduced AppleCare service fees, which range from $19 for cover layer fixes to $99 for "other" damage, those subscriptions are less than half the cost of repairing the inner display. Remember that AppleCare+ also covers theft and loss (with a $149 fee), not just accidents. That ongoing expense could save you another way if you're a frequent traveler or prone to setting your phone down and walking away.
Could you get away with just an iPhone Duo case?
If your only major concern is dropping your Duo, then possibly. Many cases, including Apple's, add a raised edge around the displays and the camera bump, allowing them to absorb some impact before the force is transferred to anything vulnerable. It's also worth noting that the front display uses toughened Ceramic Shield 2 glass, developed in tandem with Corning. It's not invincible, but with a case, my iPhone 16 Pro's display has survived multiple drops despite using first-generation Ceramic Shield material. On top of that, the Duo has Ceramic Shield back glass, plus a titanium frame and hinge cover.
The problem, once again, is that inner display. Because it needs to bend, there's no Ceramic Shield protection whatsoever. You could thus be in serious trouble if you drop your phone when it's completely open. We've also yet to discover how durable its hinge is or how well its nano-texture surface will hold up against fingernails, debris and an Apple Pencil. Scratches are a real threat on other foldables, and it's doubtful that Apple has come up with a perfect antidote.
Compounded with risks like theft and loss, it's hard to ignore the peace of mind extended AppleCare brings, making it a virtual necessity. If the added costs sounds too pricey, you're better off skipping the Duo entirely. Forking out another $2,000 for a replacement Duo likely isn't in the cards for most people.