6+ ways you can use your PlayStation 5's USB ports

It's easy to run out of space on your PS5 given how much storage modern games take. The best long-term solution is adding an M.2 SSD to your console, but that can be prohibitively expensive given the current cost of storage. Another option is connecting an external SSD or HDD to expand your system's available room.

Unfortunately, you can't play PS5 games from an external drive, as they're designed to run only from speedy internal storage or M.2 SSDs that meet Sony's requirements. Instead, you're able to move PS5 games from your console storage to an external drive for archival purposes, then shift a title back over to your system when you're ready to play it again. It's an especially helpful option if your home internet is slow or has a data cap. You can play PS4 games from external storage.

To use a drive for game storage, it must be at least USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.0) and between 250GB and 8TB in size. You can't use more than one at a time, and it won't work if connected to a USB hub. Go to Settings > Storage > USB Extended Storage > Format as USB Extended Storage with a drive connected to format it, which will erase any existing data.

The other major use for external drives is storing screenshots and video clips from your console. You can't use a single drive for both, though. You must format a drive as USB Extended Storage for your PS5 to store games on it, compared to a standard exFAT or FAT32 drive for screenshots. Consider two drives if you need long-term storage for both games and media, or use a flash drive for quick transfers to your computer.