Slate teams up with Smarties to add candy colors to its EV trucks

Slate's barebones EV has taken the automotive world by storm with its cheap base price and total lack of frills. The company knows you'll want to customize your truck to suit your tastes, even if you don't fancy getting your 3D printer and screwdrivers out yourself. That's why it's partnering with colorful candy brand Smarties to roll out six pastel shades you can wrap your truck in.

The six pastel shades, which you can have your truck wrapped in, are named according to the flavors in the original candy rather than their actual hue. They're named Strawberry (green), Pineapple (yellow), Orange (uh, kinda beige?), Grape (lavender), Cherry (uh, pink?) and Blue Raspberry (light blue).

Slate is selling its trucks in a flat grey color, but the body panels are prepared for wrapping in any shade you wish. The company has already teamed up with crayon-makers Crayola to offer wraps in five of its branded hues. But if you have eyes and the money, you'll opt for the bright yellow version because it's obviously the best.

Like that partnership, you won't just get your truck wrapped in a snazzy color, but some added accessories thrown in as part of the deal. That includes a Smarties-branded Slatelet (a charm for your key fob), a Smarties-branded vent charm and a Smarties logo on your rear gate. There's no word on how much the wraps will cost, but you can add the wrap as an option ahead of your delivery date.

Engadget's Tim Stevens has already driven the Slate EV and his enthusiasm has certainly made me plenty excited. Given that it rides low enough that you can actually see pedestrians and only pushes 181 horsepower, it's small and slow by modern American standards. But given the focus here is on real functionality over soothing the adequacy issues of its driver, those are good things.