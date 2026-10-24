Engadget review recap: iPhone Duo, Rivian R2 and more

There's no doubt the iPhone Duo was one of the most-anticipated devices of the year. Surprisingly, Apple's first attempt at a folding phone doesn't seem like a first-generation device. Yes, it's heavy and expensive, and many apps still need to be optimized for its interior screen, but there's a lot to like here if you can afford one.

"The company had the luxury to learn from its competitors' accomplishments and missteps, which means the iPhone Duo has sidestepped most of the growing pains a new class of gadget might normally encounter," senior reviews reporter Sam Rutherford said.