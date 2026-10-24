Engadget review recap: iPhone Duo, Rivian R2 and more
A roundup of recent reviews from Engadget.
We've reached the point of the tech calendar where the pace of new devices is just absurd. Over the last two weeks, the team here at Engadget has published over a dozen reviews. That in-depth testing runs the gamut from Switch 2 controllers to repairable laptops and a new Alexa tablet to unique wireless microphones. I can't fit all of them in this roundup, so be sure to check out our reviews hub after you read up on the biggest recently tested products below.
Apple iPhone Duo
There's no doubt the iPhone Duo was one of the most-anticipated devices of the year. Surprisingly, Apple's first attempt at a folding phone doesn't seem like a first-generation device. Yes, it's heavy and expensive, and many apps still need to be optimized for its interior screen, but there's a lot to like here if you can afford one.
"The company had the luxury to learn from its competitors' accomplishments and missteps, which means the iPhone Duo has sidestepped most of the growing pains a new class of gadget might normally encounter," senior reviews reporter Sam Rutherford said.
2027 Rivian R2
Before he set off folding the latest iPhone, Sam spent some time behind the wheel of the mid-sized Rivian R2. He discovered a roomy SUV with great power and range, and an interior that checks all the boxes. There's fine-tuning to still be done, and you might want to wait for the base model to arrive next year.
"Rivian is proving that just because an electric SUV is smaller and more affordable, that doesn't mean it has to make major trade-offs to its style, power and tech compared to the rest of its siblings," he said. "For a family of four, the R2 feels like the Goldilocks SUV that could make people who currently drive gas-powered rivals jump to an EV and never look back.:
Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses
If you've ever wanted the benefits of a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses without the creepy cameras, there's now a stylish, audio-only option in the Ray-Ban Meta Audio. The frame styles look more like "normal" glasses, they offer longer battery life due to the lack of cameras and, most importantly, they're comfortable to wear.
"One of my favorite things about the Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses is just how 'normal' they look and feel," senior reporter Karissa Bell said. "I was still able to enjoy the open-ear speakers and other audio features without being constantly aware that I was wearing smart glasses, or that others around me might notice them."
Technics EAH-A1000
Technics impressed us in 2025 with its AZ100 true wireless earbuds and now the company has put its magnetic fluid driver tech in a set of over-ear headphones. With the A1000, the company offers excellent sound quality and ANC performance alongside a comfy design and solid battery life. The two problems? They cost $450 and one of the standout features is unreliable.
"The true wireless AZ100 made a big impression, thanks in part to those Magnetic Fluid drivers, and the A1000 builds on that success with equally impressive sound," contributing reviews writer James Trew said. "Truly, they're a joy to wear and to listen to."
ASUS ProArt P16
Senior reviews reporter Devindra Hardawar spent the last week testing the first laptop he could get his hands on with NVIDIA's new RTX Spark chip inside: the ASUS ProArt P16. He discovered an expensive yet extremely powerful laptop that really isn't meant to be used by most of us.
"The ASUS ProArt P16 is an impressive premium laptop, undoubtedly. But its high starting cost and unique hardware make it something that's truly only tempting for AI professionals," he said. "I'd give the entire RTX Spark platform at least a year before I could recommend it to general users or even gamers."