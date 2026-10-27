iPhone 18e reportedly comes with 2nm A20 chip and 60Hz screen

Apple is still in the throes of all its fall hardware announcements, but there are already hints of what might be coming from the company in spring. New leaks from social media posts by Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggest what the next wave of specs for the iPhone 18e will be. As reported by 9to5Mac, the leaker says the next iteration of the entry-level smartphone will have an A20 chip, which to date has not appeared except as a Pro model. The iPhone 17e had a 3nm A19 chip, so the swap to a 2nm A20, even one that isn't at Pro level, could offer some notable performance upgrades.

The post also suggests that the 18e will have a 48MP single rear camera, while the front camera "may be upgraded to 24MP." The other leaked specs fall in line with what the 17e had on offer, claiming the 18e will offer a 60Hz refresh rate on a 6.12-inch OLED screen. There are no hints about price, which should be particularly interesting given the continued high costs of components. Apple hasn't been immune to the impact of RAMaggedon; the company raised prices for large chunks of its product lineup in June and September.

An iPhone 18e will likely be announced in the spring, alongside a baseline iPhone 18 and a rumored second generation of the iPhone Air.