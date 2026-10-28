Apple's Pro and Tell event: Live updates as we wait to see a MacBook Pro with a touch screen

It's finally time for Apple to get touchy with its MacBook screens. After years of anticipation, the company is expected to actually unveil a MacBook Pro with a touchscreen today. This would mark the third day of news releases in a row for Apple, and the umpteenth product launch this fall. This week alone, we've already seen the iPad mini with OLED screen, 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iMac with M6 chips — two things we expected to see at the "Pro and Tell" event today. I suspect we'll still get to check them out at the Los Angeles launch, but the star of the show is quite likely to be the purported MacBook Ultra.

I'm not convinced that will be the product's real name, given we thought the iPhone Duo was going to be called the iPhone Ultra right until the morning of the device's launch in September. Regardless, given there is probably going to be just one product to unveil this afternoon, the presentation should not take too long. In fact, another new MacBook launch this year comes to mind: the MacBook Neo reveal barely lasted 15 minutes.

Our deputy editor Nathan Ingraham will be live on the ground at Apple's launch in Los Angeles, and we'll be reporting the news as it breaks. Given the company's activity in the last few days this week, it's possible we learn the details of the new MacBook first thing in the morning. But I imagine we'll see more from Apple at 1PM ET. Our liveblog will start at 10AM ET, and make sure you leave us your comments while you wait! I saw in some previous posts that our readers think a Mac Neo is the next thing Apple should make — we'll see if that ever happens! Stick around, we can't wait to hang with you.