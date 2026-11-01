The simple reason hardware accelerated GPU scheduling isn't the best fit for cheap GPUs

Microsoft introduced HAGS in a May 2020 Windows 10 update. Before then, according to Microsoft's DirectX blog post explaining the feature, a high-priority CPU thread coordinated and scheduled all the work that programs sent to the graphics card. That slowed things down and could cause frame delays between what you did and what you saw on screen. With HAGS on, the graphics card handles most of that scheduling itself, using dedicated built-in hardware, while Windows still decides which apps go first.

Microsoft rolled out HAGS as switched off by default, comparing the change to "rebuilding the foundation of a house while still living in it," and said users "should not notice any significant changes" because most games already hid scheduling costs. That June, Nvidia added support for its GTX 10-series cards and newer in its 451.48 driver, while AMD took until December 2023 to support it on the RX 7900, 7800 and 7700. Intel only supports it on its Arc B-series cards. It's not completely clear whether Windows 11 enables HAGS by default, but the feature is enabled on my desktop, which predates the rollout, despite my never manually turning it on. Still, it can't hurt to check.

When Tom's Hardware tested an RTX 2080 Ti and a GTX 1050 with and without HAGS in 2020, the average change ranged from minus 0.73 percent to plus 0.06 percent. Gamers Nexus similarly found no significant gains in any game it tried, and even a repeatable 2.4 percent drop in F1 2019 on a four-core Intel Core i3. So you may not lose out on much if you have to disable it.