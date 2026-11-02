Why software updates may have an unexpected effect on your phone

When you install an iOS or Android update, the system runs a lot of background processes to get everything in order. On the iPhone, Apple says that Spotlight reindexes all your data after an update. Depending on how much data you have, this can take hours or even days. Android also takes time to reindex everything — it's an important process that lets your phone know everything is in place and nothing was lost during the update.

This indexing process causes spikes in CPU and GPU usage on your phone, meaning there are fewer hardware resources available to handle your apps and system animations. Once the indexing is complete, your phone should go back to normal. Older phones may be more affected by updates and all these processes running in the background. Newer devices have more powerful and efficient chips, so you might not notice a huge difference after installing an update.

This brings us to a second reason for these side effects after an update: major software updates are generally built around the latest hardware. Even with all the optimization, older hardware may not be powerful enough to handle the new apps, features and more complex animations added with a new version of iOS or Android. This can also slow down your phone after installing an update.

Unfortunately, in that case, there isn't much you can do. That doesn't mean every update will break your phone, but it can happen with some major updates — you might remember how poorly iOS 7 used to run on the iPhone 4, for example. When your phone needs to dedicate more of its resources to running the OS, performance elsewhere may have to give.