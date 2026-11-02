The Fitbit Edge lacks a useful contactless feature

If you are looking for a Fitbit that has NFC, there are older models that fit the bill. The Fitbit Charge 6, introduced back in 2023, does have NFC as does the previous generation Fitbit Charge 5 and its now out of circulation predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4. Even special editions of the Charge 3, introduced way back in 2018 and phased out in 2020, have NFC. The Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 2 and Versa 4 as well as later editions of the original Versa are all smartwatch designs and include NFC, too. Note that the early devices previously worked with Fitbit Pay, but Google shut down that service in 2024 and replaced it with Google Wallet. Of course, all Pixel Watches come with NFC as well.

Google Wallet is the only tap-to-pay service you can use with Fitbit. Even though these devices can connect to the Google Health app downloaded to an Apple iPhone (Pixel Watches excepted), you cannot access Apple Wallet from any of them.

Since fitness trackers are typically purchased by those who want to focus on health and wellness versus apps and notifications, it makes sense that Fitbit has decided to omit the NFC chip from the Fitbit Edge. Most people use their phones for tap-to-pay anyway. It's convenient to hold out your wrist to pay, especially in places like at a gym where your phone might be tucked away in a locker. But based on usage stats from those who owned the Fitbit Charge 6, the lack of NFC chip in the Fitbit Edge is unfortunate, but it won't be hugely missed.