How to fix your phone screen when it's unresponsive to touch​

If your phone's screen suddenly becomes unresponsive to touch, start by examining it for cracks or other damage. If you see any, you're likely dealing with a hardware issue, not software. Next, take off the screen protector, since it can hide damage and could also be the cause of your screen's unresponsiveness. If you're wearing gloves, take them off.

Check what's around your screen too. Remove the case, disconnect any USB-C or Lightning accessories, and peel off any stickers covering the screen or sensors. Use a slightly damp microfiber cloth to properly clean your screen of dirt or liquid, and make sure to avoid getting moisture in your phone's opening.

If none of that works, the next step is to restart your phone. A good restart can clear any software glitch and set your phone's head straight. Since a standard restart is likely out of the question due to the screen not responding, you need to force restart your device. On an iPhone with Face ID, press and quickly release the volume up button. Then do the same with the volume down button. Next, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears. This could take longer than 10 seconds.

The process is different for older iPhone models. On an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, press and hold the side and volume down button together. On an iPhone 6s and earlier, hold the Home button plus the side or top button.

On Android, the process can differ depending on the manufacturer, so you'll have to check for your specific device, but the standard process is to hold the power button for 30 seconds until it restarts.