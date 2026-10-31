How to fix your phone screen when it's unresponsive to touch
Most stuck screens have a simple fix.
There are a number of reasons that can make your phone's screen unresponsive to your touch. Sometimes it's a simple thing, like an app freezing. Other times, it's something more serious, like your phone falling when you tried to take it out of your pocket (we've all been there). Regardless of the "why," most times, a simple fix can get your pocket's best friend ready for your next scrolling session.
How you fix the issue depends on why it happened in the first place. For example, if an app crashing is the cause, then a restart can do the trick. In case you're wondering, an app freezing or crashing can make your screen unresponsive because your touch input has to pass through the processor to reach the app.
A crash can jam the chains of that operation, halting the process. Just to be clear, not every unresponsive screen is a software issue; some need a professional repair.
Start with the basics
If your phone's screen suddenly becomes unresponsive to touch, start by examining it for cracks or other damage. If you see any, you're likely dealing with a hardware issue, not software. Next, take off the screen protector, since it can hide damage and could also be the cause of your screen's unresponsiveness. If you're wearing gloves, take them off.
Check what's around your screen too. Remove the case, disconnect any USB-C or Lightning accessories, and peel off any stickers covering the screen or sensors. Use a slightly damp microfiber cloth to properly clean your screen of dirt or liquid, and make sure to avoid getting moisture in your phone's opening.
If none of that works, the next step is to restart your phone. A good restart can clear any software glitch and set your phone's head straight. Since a standard restart is likely out of the question due to the screen not responding, you need to force restart your device. On an iPhone with Face ID, press and quickly release the volume up button. Then do the same with the volume down button. Next, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears. This could take longer than 10 seconds.
The process is different for older iPhone models. On an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, press and hold the side and volume down button together. On an iPhone 6s and earlier, hold the Home button plus the side or top button.
On Android, the process can differ depending on the manufacturer, so you'll have to check for your specific device, but the standard process is to hold the power button for 30 seconds until it restarts.
Try safe mode and reset settings
If none of the earlier fixes get your screen working again, you're likely facing a deeper hardware or software issue. On Android, you can use safe mode to check whether a third-party app is behind your screen's unresponsiveness, because it loads only the software your device shipped with. If your screen responds in safe mode, then a third-party app is the culprit. If not, it's likely a hardware issue or, in some cases, a fault in the system software.
To enter safe mode, force restart the device. When the manufacturer's logo appears, press and hold the volume down button until the phone starts up. If successful, "Safe mode" will appear in the bottom-left corner.
Before concluding it's a hardware fault, try resetting your settings and turning off Developer options on your Android if it's on. To reset your iPhone's settings, open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset All Settings. Note that Android steps vary by device.
For Samsung users, open Settings > General management > Reset > Reset all settings > Reset settings. If this doesn't work either, a factory reset is the last resort. On iPhone and Samsung, it's in the same menu as Reset settings.
Performing a factory reset wipes all data on your phone, so unless you have everything backed up or don't need the data on the device, we wouldn't advise doing this yet. Instead, take your device to your manufacturer's service center or a credible independent repairer and let them check if your screen has a hardware fault.
Some of these steps need a screen that responds at least a little, but if that's not the case, you may need to try mirroring your device.
How to mirror your phone if the screen is unresponsive to touch
Screen mirroring is a good way to get around an unresponsive screen, especially if it's damaged. Unfortunately, this method only works if you set it up earlier, when your screen was still responsive.
If you use the classic iPhone and Mac combo, then mirroring your iPhone is straightforward. Your iPhone needs to be locked and nearby, and your Mac needs macOS Sequoia or later, with either Apple silicon or an Apple T2 security chip. Both devices also need to have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on. Then, click iPhone Mirroring in your Mac's Dock.
With that, you can use your iPhone even while the screen is unresponsive. For iPhone users who rock Windows, there's no official way to mirror and control your iPhone on Windows. Sadly, most third-party solutions are limited to viewing and can't control the iPhone.
For Android x Windows users, the Phone Link app is your best choice. Open the Phone Link app on your PC, then click "Open Phone screen." You may be asked to unlock your device, and both devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network.
Android and Mac users aren't left out. Although there's no official method, there are third-party tools that work well. Scrcpy is a free, open-source tool that works across macOS, Windows and Linux. It mirrors your Android device over USB or Wi-Fi and lets you control the device with your computer's keyboard and mouse. Just make sure you enable USB debugging beforehand.
Scrcpy also has an OTG mode that lets you control your phone with your computer's keyboard and mouse, no USB debugging needed. No computer? A USB OTG adapter lets you plug in and operate your device with a wired mouse.