What type of battery does the Slate Truck use?

When Slate unveiled its stripped-back electric pickup in April 2025, the base model was to be powered by a 52.7kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery from SK On with an estimated range of 150 miles. Those willing to pay more were supposed to receive an 84.3kWh pack that would provide about 240 miles of range.

Slate has since dropped that plan in favor of a single LFP pack from Gotion, manufactured in Manteno, Illinois. That new battery extends the truck's range to a projected 205 miles and helps Slate maintain its advertised starting price of $24,950 (plus a $1,450 destination fee). The 205-mile number still has an asterisk, though. Slate says it's an estimate based on an EPA test cycle, not a finalized EPA rating.

The switch first surfaced in a June Detroit Free Press report based on an interview with Slate CEO Peter Faricy, which described the base truck as using LFP.