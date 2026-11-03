What's the meaning of the "C" on your USB-C ports?

The real answer is a lot less exciting. USB Type-C is just the connector that comes after Type-A and Type-B.

USB 1.0 arrived in January 1996 with only those two. They weren't interchangeable on purpose. Type-A, the flat rectangle, went into the host, meaning the computer or a power source. Type-B, the chunky square one, went into the device, meaning the printer or scanner on the other end. USB was built around that one-way idea, with the host supplying power and running the show and the peripheral going along with it. Different shapes meant you couldn't plug a cable in the wrong way.

Then the different shapes and colors started piling up. USB 2.0 in 2000 brought the mini connectors, and micro followed because phones and cameras wanted something thinner. The colors were a loose convention for telling ports apart: black for USB 2.0, blue for USB 3.0 and red or yellow for ports that keep supplying power while the computer sleeps (even orange ports don't mean the same thing everywhere). Manufacturers were free to ignore all of it, and plenty did. Most of them were B-style ends on the device side, so you still had a Type-A on one end and some flavor of Type-B on the other.

USB Type-C was finalized in August 2014, and it addressed nearly every complaint people had with the older versions. It was thin, so it fit even the thinnest phones and gadgets. It was reversible, so gone were the days of guessing which way to plug it in. And it dropped the idea of two different shapes, so the host and device split moved out of the connector and into the devices themselves.

Since the shape stays the same, there is no need for color coding either. The two ends talk to each other and agree on how much data and power to send, and newer cables simply move more through the same connector. USB4 Version 2.0 now reaches up to 80Gbps over that same Type-C connector.